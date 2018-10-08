TE Connectivity Offers Portable Crimp Tools for All Market Needs

TE Connectivity (TE) provides a wide variety of portable crimp tools. TE’s SDE dies can be used across platforms from manual to pneumatic to battery-powered.

Hong Kong, October 06, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) provides a wide variety of portable crimp tools. TE’s SDE dies can be used across platforms from manual to pneumatic to battery-powered. TE also carries tools for insertion and extraction, IDC, networking applications and so much more.

Certified crimp tools include the appropriate crimp die configuration, integral locating, and integral straightening features that permit terminals or contacts crimped in these tools to meet all feature requirements in applicable TEC application (114-) specifications. Most certified crimp tools include an adjustable insulation crimp height feature and the CERTI-CRIMP ratcheting feature, set at the factory, which prevents the ratchet from releasing until the wire crimp jaws bottom within .001. This helps provide consistent repeatability of the crimp. Certified crimp tools require the least amount of user dexterity.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

