Bulk SMS messaging solutions that works for everyone

Our 18+years of experience and powerful connectivity has helped us to become a top-class Bulk SMS Gateway Provider in this competitive world. Our extensive research and an intelligent team have always tried to deliver new solutions i.e out of the box and developed all the tools that support your bulk SMS messaging need across India.

Why choose MsgClub?

We have decades of experience in the SMS industry.

We bring you new qualified leads.

We ensure you to gain maximum ROI on your campaign.

We know how to save money.

At our platform, you can fulfill you’re all meet with bulk SMS solutions. In a single interface, you can take the benefits of all services like-

Web-based SMS panel

A very secured and user-friendly web interface with an option to send SMS in bulk, personalized and schedule.

HTTP Gateway

A fully secured, fast HTTP developer API that can be integrated into any third-party software.

Excel Plugin

Send a single SMS or bulk SMS directly from your customer’s data excel sheet. Also, get live DLR on the screen.

Android Mobile App

Consist same features as our SMS and voice call gateway. From manage phonebook to DLR get access to everything.

Google Spreadsheet Plugin

This plugin is launched for clients who’re using Google Spreadsheet for database management. Push SMS directly on a cloud.

Long Code

Send/receive text messages with ‘’Keywords’’ from customers on your dedicated 10-digit virtual long code number. This is the right solution for two-way SMS campaign.

Our unique set of features makes us different from other bulk SMS gateway providers of India.

Bulk Upload

Upload your customer’s database in CSV format. This feature also works along with group messaging. Our high-speed automated system will help you to quickly upload contacts without any hassle.

Smart Tracking

Smart short URL tracking to monitor your campaign effectiveness. Know all the details like geolocation, browser, handset, clicks etc. Our smart algorithm can track and engage users in real-time.

Faster Delivery

With the connectivity of country’s best mobile network operators, you will get faster delivery of your messages through our dedicated routes like transactional, promotional, trans-DND etc.

If you’re interested give a call to our experts at 8878601181. We promise you our range of solutions will help you to take your business organization to a whole new level.