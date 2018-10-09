Global Lecithin market to touch approximately US$ 1550 Mn by 2026.

The report on “Lecithin market” is segmented by source (Egg, Sunflower, Soy, and others), By Application (Food, feed, nutrition & supplements, pharmaceuticals) by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026”. Global Lecithin market was valued US$ 980 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ 1550 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6 % during a forecast.

Increasing demand for green and naturally sourced ingredients, coupled with increasing consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle drives the market for lecithin. Lecithin is gaining demands from the pharmaceutical manufacturers for treatments related to neurological conditions, liver and cholesterol effects and for cardiovascular diseases. Unstable cost of raw material and religious restrictions placed by Islam and Judaism on consumption of lecithin is about to restrain the market. Nutraceutical industry where lecithin is used in dietary supplements offers an opportunity to lecithin market.

Soy accounted for the major share in lecithin market.

Easy availability and health benefits are driving the growth of soy segment. Soy Lecithin is used as the emulsifier in various industrial applications such as food, feed, paints, cosmetics, plastics, pharmaceutical, and others.

Food is largest contributor of lecithin market and nutritional supplements being the fastest growing segment.

Increasing demand for natural foods and nutritious food sources are factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the lecithin market. Awareness among consumer regarding healthy and nutritious food has propelled the lecithin market

North America accounted for a major share in terms of revenue in 2016.

North America lecithin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5 %. Growing health awareness among consumers, rising demand for natural foods, increasing demand for convenience foods due to rise in population and health benefits from its consumption is driving the market in North America.

