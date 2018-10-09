In-Memory Analytics Market 2018 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Overview for “In-Memory Analytics Market” Helps In Providing Scope and Definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
In-memory analytics is an approach to querying data when it resides in a computer’s random access memory (RAM), as opposed to querying data that is stored on physical disks. This results in vastly shortened query response times, allowing business intelligence (BI) and analytic applications to support faster business decisions.
North America, owing to early adoption of new and emerging technologies and presence of major industry players, is expected continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cost-effective in-memory analytics software and services among small & medium businesses.
Over the next five years, In-Memory Analytics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-Memory Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, ARcognizance considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
In-Memory Analytics Market Segmentation by product type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
In-Memory Analytics Market Segmentation by application:
- BFSI
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and eCommerce
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government and defense
- Energy and utilities
- Media and entertainment
- Transportation and logistics
- Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the In-Memory Analytics Market. The key players covered in this report:
- SAP
- Microstrategy
- Kognitio
- SAS Institute
- Hitachi
- Activeviam
- Oracle
- IBM
- Information Builders
- Software AG
- Amazon Web Services
- Qlik Technologies
- Advizor Solutions
- Exasol
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global In-Memory Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of In-Memory Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global In-Memory Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the In-Memory Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of In-Memory Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Four: In-Memory Analytics by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global In-Memory Analytics Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
