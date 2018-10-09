We have manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio, PC cases, air curtains

The main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D.

Computer cases & components:

MINI TOWER (MIDDLE)

Product features

1. Design

It is well matched anywhere with modern and luxury design

2. Hard and Safe Pc Case

In case of ordinary imported cases, they can be easily bent or twisted by a little power since the thickness of the steel sheet of the product is thinner than 0.6mm. Using 0.8mm EGI steel sheet, our LP products are bent less, and minimize accidents such as getting cut on hand or being stabbed during assembly by curved cutting sections or connections.

3. Low Noise Case

The product is small and slim, but it is designed to exhibit sufficient cooling ability, as lots of air holes are located at the side panel, rear side and bottom of the product. Noise is reduced as 0.8mm EGI steel plate absorbs internal vibration.

4. Made In Korea

We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection.

Compare Cross Fans Other Products

Wind spread phenomenon exists. It is heavy and can give a lot of load to the motor as the

Material is plastic. It is hard to maintain of speed of fan.

Twisted cross fan of Nano system

Noise is greatly reduced as the wheel itself is twisted and constant air volume and wind speed can be maintained since there is not wind spread phenomenon when the wheel rotates. Besides, it is lightweight due to the material of aluminum, and power loss can be prevented due to the less load of the motor

Nano System Air-Curtain at a Glance

Plasma ion Air-Curtain

Air curtain with sterilization and deodorization functions equipped with the world’s ¬first plasma ion cluster

Luxury Type (dual-motor) Air-Curtain

Air curtain realizing the lowest noise with the re¬fined design and sirocco fan

Slim Type (single-motor) Air-Curtain

The only product at the same level with the low power consumption and high effi¬ciency by using one motor and cross fan together with the appearance that can stand comparison as an interior decoration design

We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection. YUHANHITEC Air Curtain Distributor Korea and Car Air Curtain Manufacturer in Korea. We will give you the most satisfactions with our quality and trusts. YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.