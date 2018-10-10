Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate or BoPET is a polyester film used in a wide range of applications due to its high tensile strength, chemical stability, transparency, electrical insulation, gas, and aroma barrier properties.
The global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Sumilon Polyester Film
Andritz
JBF Industries
Mitsubishi Polyester Film
Uflex
CHIRIPAL
Bruckner Maschinenbau
Polyplex
Toray
POLNAS
Manucor
DuPont Teijin Films
UBM Canon
Brushfoil
Primaplas
TAGHLEEF
Katco
KOLON Industries
Sumilon Polyester
Jindal Poly Films
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Universal Film
Electrical Insulating Film
Capacitor Film
Laminating Film
By Application, the market can be split into
Packaging
Insulating Material
Electronic
Imaging
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers
Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of content
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Professional Survey Report 2018
1 Industry Overview of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.1.1 Definition of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.1.2 Specifications of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.2 Classification of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.2.1 Universal Film
1.2.2 Electrical Insulating Film
1.2.3 Capacitor Film
1.2.4 Laminating Film
1.3 Applications of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.3.1 Packaging
1.3.2 Insulating Material
1.3.3 Electronic
1.3.4 Imaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 Europe
1.4.3 China
1.4.4 Japan
1.4.5 Southeast Asia
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Ter
