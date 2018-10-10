Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023

A growing demand of newer treatment for cancer and the rising demand of cancer monoclonal antibodies and its market growth

• The global Cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of type of antibody, application and end-users

• The global Cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach XX USD Mn by 2024 with a growing CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2024

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

A monoclonal antibody drug in cancer treatments engages natural immune system functions to fight cancer. Cancer monoclonal antibodies may be used in combination with other cancer treatments. Due to its specificity, monoclonal antibodies have least adverse effects than other cancer treating drugs.

The market growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies is driven by increased prevalence of cancer worldwide. According to WHO, cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths worldwide. In addition, monoclonal antibodies are proved to be having less adverse effects when compared to conventional non-targeted therapies. Increasing investment in the development of monoclonal antibodies, technological advancements that enabling the genetic sequencing and increasing specificity of the antibodies are fueling the sales revenue of cancer monoclonal antibodies market. However, the high cost of development, stringent regulatory guidelines, long period of clinical trials, are some of the factors hinder growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

The global Cancer monoclonal antibodies market is divided into following categories-

1. Application

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Brain cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Others

2. Type of antibody

• Murine Antibodies

• Humanized Antibodies

• Chimeric Antibodies

3. Conjugation

• Immunocytokines

• Immunoliposome

• Radioimmunotherapy

• Antibody Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy(ADEPT)

4. End-users

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

And lastly, on the basis of the geographical regions, the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market has been segmented into following regions- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America cancer monoclonal antibodies market is growing at a steady rate due to increased cases of various cancers and higher acceptance of existing monoclonal antibodies among healthcare professionals in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to rise in government spending on healthcare infrastructure, increasing R&D spending by companies and growing patient and healthcare professional awareness in therapeutic use of monoclonal antibodies in treatment of cancer.

The presence of healthcare regulations and procedures to promote early treatment of diseases using advanced therapeutics and public policies to support early screening and effective treatments for various cancers is driving the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in Latin-America.

Some of the key players in cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Meyer Squibb (U.S.), Sanofi (France) and AstraZeneca (U.K.) to name a few.

Some of the market development include the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval in 2017 to AstraZeneca’s durvalumab (IMFINZI) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Currently cancer monoclonal antibodies market is witnessing a significant growth. The targeted and combination therapy drugs are leading in the market. Several market player collaborating to develop antibody drugs to treat various type of cancers. Academic institutions and organisations like National Institute of Health (USA), National Cancer Institute (USA) and many others are collaborating and participating in cancer research and awareness activities.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future cancer monoclonal antibodies market outlook worldwide? What trends are affecting the global market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies globally?

• What are the key, high growth markets that cancer monoclonal antibodies manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the cancer monoclonal antibodies currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of cancer monoclonal antibodies?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of cancer monoclonal antibodies?

Reasons to buy cancer monoclonal antibodies market Report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the geographical areas in which this industry is prospering

• Segment-level analysis on basis of product type, application, colour along with market size forecasts and y-o-y estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of macro and micro environmental factors that affect the market presented in an extensive strategic analyses section containing PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analyses

• A comprehensive listing of key market players along with company overview, product portfolios, key financial information (subjected to availability), SWOT analysis and Analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• Expertly devised Market Outlook along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

