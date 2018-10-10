Cloud Engineering Market 2018-2023 Latest Trend, Size, Share, Application & Industry Growth Analysis Research Report

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Cloud Engineering Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Engineering market for 2018-2023.

Cloud engineering is the application of engineering disciplines to cloud computing. It brings a systematic approach to concerns of commercialization, standardization, and governance of cloud computing applications. In practice, it leverages the methods and tools of engineering in conceiving, developing, operating and maintaining cloud computing systems and solutions.It is about the process of designing the systems necessary to leverage the power and economics of cloud resources to solve business problems.

Retail and consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and implementing efficient solutions for seamless integration of multiple shopping channels and presenting a unique shopping experience to the connected consumers. The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing the data generation is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.

Over the next five years, Cloud Engineering will register a 23.2% CAGR in terms of revenue; reach US$ 17600 million by 2023, from US$ 5040 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Engineering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Arcognizance considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Cloud Engineering Market Segmentation by product type:

Consulting and Design

Cloud storage

DevOps

Integration and migration

Cloud security

Cloud Engineering Market Segmentation by application:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Cloud Engineering Market. The key players covered in this report:

Sogeti

Aricent

Engineering Ingegneria

Trianz

ITC Infotech

GFT

Infosys

Nitor

Calsoft

Rapidvalue

Vvdn

Searce

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Engineering consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Engineering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Engineering manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Engineering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Engineering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Cloud Engineering by Players

Chapter Four: Industrial Centrifuges by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

