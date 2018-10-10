Flash Memory Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

Flash memory is a technology which is used to store the information and data in the absence of power supply. In the other form it is a kind of non-volatile computer storage. Market of Flash Memory has been growing with the evolution of the computers and media devices and now flash memory is not only used in computers but there are various applications which uses flash memory.

Currently market of Flash Memory Market has been valued at USD high billion and is been growing with the high CAGR. It is expected that flash memory market will reach the market size of USD more billion by the end of forecasted period.

Major Key Players:

• Samsung (South Korea)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Intel (U.S.)

• SanDisk (U.S.)

• IM Flash (U.S.)

• Micron Technology, Inc., (U.S.)

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

• SK Hynix (South Korea)

• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

• Qimonda (Germany)

Market Segmentation

• Segmentation by Type: NOR and NAND

• Segmentation by Storage Technology: Magnetic Storage, Optical Storage and Electronic Memories

• Segmentation by Application: Smartphone, Tablet and PC, Solid State Drives (SSD), Handheld Media Player Devices and others (DSC- Digital still Camera)

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of flash memory with the market share of in which is valued at USD High billion in the year 2015. The main reason which supports this growth is technological advancement in the countries like China and India. China alone holds more of market share and dominate the market in Asia Pacific followed by Japan which accounts for of market share.

North America is the second biggest market for flash memory followed by Europe which accounts for the of the market share. The main reason which is driving the market of flash memory on the global scale demand from various countries for smart phones and personal computers which holds largest market share by application.

Industry News:

• In July 2016, Samsung introduced the world’s first UFS (Universal flash storage) with storage capacity up to 256 Giga bytes.

• In Jul 2016, Micron introduced the new high performance NAND flash memory for IoT and Automotive industry.

• In March 2016, Toshiba announced the investment plan of USD 3.2 billion in production of flash memory chip on new a new factory.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

• North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

