Global Pet Insurance Market 2018: Growth Strategies, Market Share Analysis

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

The global Pet Insurance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

The global Pet Insurance Market report by wide-ranging study of the Pet Insurance industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Pet Insurance industry report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Dog

Cat

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Pet Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Pet Insurance Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Lifetime Cover

2.1.2 Non-lifetime Cover

2.1.3 Accident-only

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Three: Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Dog

3.1.2 Cat

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Four: Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

5.1 Petplan UK (Allianz) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Nationwide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Trupanion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Hartville Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Pethealth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Petfirst (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Embrace (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Direct Line Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Agria (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Petsecure (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 PetSure (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Anicom Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 ipet Insurance (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Japan Animal Club (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

