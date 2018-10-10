Global Smart Watch Market to reach a market size of $27.4 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Smart Watch Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Smart Watch market is expected to attain a market size of $27.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Global Smart Watch Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)

North America would be the prominent region for Smart Watches, largely due to favorable market conditions, holding $2,899.7 Million market revenue during 2016. However, Asian region with China leading the market would be the popular hub for low-cost Smart Watch manufacturers. Over the forecast period, the market would witness product based breakthroughs, with newer sensor technologies emerging. Also, as the market is still in its evolutionary phase, new companies would enter the market to explore untapped opportunities, eventually leading to a competitive market environment.

Global Smart Watch Market Growth Trend, 2013-2022

Android is the most popular of the OS platforms for Smart Watches; nevertheless, iOS platform would strongly emerge, competing with Android systems during the forecast period. One other factor that would add to the growth of the iOs devices is Apple’s move to offer bundled products and sell smart watches in the market, leading to popularity of iOS Smart Watches. The Personal Assistance segment would witness stead growth during the forecast period. The Personal Assistance application had a contribution of nearly half of the overall Smart Watch application market and would remain as the major application segment. Wellness application on the other hand, is the second most dominant application. The wellness segment will witness steady growth due to the adoption of wellness monitoring devices.

Global Smart Watch Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Smart Watch market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Google Inc., Lenevo Group Ltd., Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Nike, Inc and Adidas AG.

Global Smart Watch Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-smart-watch-market/

Research Scope

Global Smart Watch Market By Product Type

Extension

Standalone

Classical

Global Smart Watch Market By OS Type

Watch OS

Android

Others

Global Smart Watch Market By Application

Personal Assistance

Wellness

Medical

Sports

Others

Global Smart Watch Market By Geography

North America Smart Watch Market

U.S. Smart Watch Market

Canada Smart Watch Market

Mexico Smart Watch Market

Rest of North America Smart Watch Market

Europe Smart Watch Market

Germany Smart Watch Market

UK. Smart Watch Market

France Smart Watch Market

Russia Smart Watch Market

Spain Smart Watch Market

Italy Smart Watch Market

Rest of Europe Smart Watch Market

Asia-Pacific Smart Watch Market

China Smart Watch Market

Japan Smart Watch Market

India Smart Watch Market

South Korea Smart Watch Market

Singapore Smart Watch Market

Malaysia Smart Watch Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Watch Market

LAMEA Smart Watch Market

Brazil Smart Watch Market

Argentina Smart Watch Market

UAE Smart Watch Market

Saudi Arabia Smart Watch Market

South Africa Smart Watch Market

Nigeria Smart Watch Market

Rest of LAMEA Smart Watch Market

Companies Profiled

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Google Inc.

Lenevo Group Ltd.

Garmin Ltd

Fitbit Inc.

Nike, Inc

Adidas AG

