Godrej Alive Mulund – Luxurious Project in Mulund Thane Circle Mumbai

Thane was once an industrial town but today, it is a well-known upmarket residential destination and an IT hub. With upcoming and existing infrastructure development, Godrej Alive Mulund Thane circle has enhanced connectivity and vibrant neighborhood to prime locations of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Come home to the well connected circle of Mumbai-Thane which provides smooth connectivity and easy access to Mumbai city with abundant greens and thriving social infrastructure of Thane. With corporate, social and retail setups, such as major malls like Viviana and Korum malls, you can find a lot of things to do across the suburb.

In addition, you can easily connect to your home at the Gateway to Thane near Eastern Express Highway on LBS Road. With the benefit of living in this prime location as well as connectivity between Thane and Mumbai, you can easily access JVLR, BKC, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and other western suburbs.

Mulund-Thane Circle combines best of both worlds. It is a vibrant neighborhood which brings the best of both cities. It has connectivity to corporate, social, and retail setups, including leading malls like Viviana and Korum Malls. You can find a lot to do in and across the locale. It is close to all the upmarket locations of the city by living between the Mulund and Thane circle. So, enjoy the experience of both worlds in your doorstep.

You can find the best conveniences in your reach. Godrej Alive is an address brings everything in your doorstep. It is located around the upscale social landmarks located around the area and is offering the convenience to the residents with most reputed healthcare, schools, entertainment and shopping setups in short reach. You can really have the ideal balance between access to enjoyable lifestyle and urban conveniences to lead your life close to nature.

The project is positioned well in a future-ready location. It is located at the gateway to Thane on LBS Road which has a lot of growth potential for the real estate industry by being a conduit between Thane and Mumbai. It provides seamless connectivity to all the major hubs of the city through ample rail and road connectivity.

Nearest Landmarks

• Jupiter hospital

• Viviana Mall

• Korum Mall

• Billabong High School

• Singhania School

• Fortis Hospital

The project is located where work is not far from home. It has a huge number of corporate setups which have found their address in Thane. Hence, work is not too far from home. It further improves the proximity to Eastern Express Highway and LBS Road to reach the most well-known destinations across Metropolitan region. It is well connected to areas like Fort, BKC, Andheri, Bandra, and commercial addresses on Airoli-Navi Mumbai with stretch reachable in minutes.

The project features 2, 3 and 4 BHK ultra-luxurious apartments with exclusive and spacious bedrooms and sundecks. It has well-planned specifications to match your living desieres. It has Swimming, Tennis, Futsal, Archery, and badminton facilities. It also has some distinctive amenities like water volleyball, courtyard bowling alley, and segway.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://godrejalive-mulundthane.com For more information about Godrej Alive Mulund Mumbai Properties.