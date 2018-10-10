Heilind Asia Will Exhibit at L11 in Nepcon Vietnam

Nepcon Vietnam is a three-day event will be held from 11 to 13 Oct 2018 at SECC in Ho Chi Minh City. Heilind Asia will exhibit at L11, together with TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire, and other suppliers, Heilind Asia will display the latest products and solutions to visitors in Vietnam.

“NEPCON Vietnam 2018” in Ho Chi Minh City is ready to deliver a platform for electronics technology providers to meet over 10,000 buyers and engage in a face-to-face business discussion on a large scale. As Vietnam’s only exhibition that focuses on SMT technology, electronics parts & components that organizes annually, NEPCON Vietnam 2018 will attract over 200 industrialists and subcontractors from 20 countries in the target industry to come together and drive Vietnam’s electronics to advance forward.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Alphawire and other suppliers, Heilind Asia provides their products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, sensors, fasteners, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (http://www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more on Twitter, Facebook, WeChat and Weibo.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Alpha Wire

For over 90 years, Alpha Wire has engineered wire and cables that excel in taming tough applications. From the harsh environment of a factory floor or the critical controls on an offshore oil rig, to advanced medical devices requiring smaller, lighter connectivity solutions, cables from Alpha Wire are working reliably day-in and day-out. We design and manufacture every cable to meet the critical demands of real-world applications. Using premium materials, advanced manufacturing, and world-class quality control, we manufacture every cable knowing its operation is critical to an application’s success.

For more information, please visit WWW.ALPHAWIRE.COM

