Cellular Machine Machine Market: Wi-Fi Technology Is Expected To Be The Maximum

​Cellular machine to machine (M2M) technology is gaining popularity in different industrial sectors. Automotive, security, networking, banking & financial services, transport & logistics, and healthcare provide huge growth opportunity for the cellular machine to machine market. This market is strongly associated with investments and growth in the industrial and commercial sectors. Machine to machine technology consists of various wired and wireless technologies. This technology enables different machines (other than tablets, smartphones, and wearables among others) to connect with each.The global cellular machine to machine connections market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of technology into wired technology and wireless technology. Wireless technology is segmented into cellular technologies and short-range technologies. Furthermore, short-range technology has been sub divided into ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Cellular technology has been segmented into 2Gnetworks, 3Gnetworks and 4Gnetworks.Among the above mentioned technologies, Wi-Fi technology is expected to be the maximum market shareholder and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. ZigBee is presumed to experience fastest growth due to high demand in the utilities sector. Among cellular machine to machine connections, the maximum number of connections is expected to be of 3G connectivity, followed by 4G, and 2G connectivity. 4G machine to machine connections are anticipated to grow significantly due to various advantages offered by 4G networks such as better security and high speed. The cellular machine to machine connections market is also segmented on the basis of industry verticals into utilities, automotive, security, networking,banking & financial services, transport & logistics, and healthcare among others. Automotive & transportation segment is expected to dominate the market followed by security & surveillance during the forecast period.

The global cellular machine to machine market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. North America is the most dominant market among all the regions due to rapid industrialization and high commercial use of cellular machine to machine in various sectors. The U.S is the leading cellular machine to machine market in North America owing to huge presence of various industries in the country. Moreover, the North America market for cellular machine to machineis predominantly driven due to better technological infrastructure and acceptability of innovative and niche cellular machine to machine connection technology. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to rapid industrialization and increased awareness regarding technological advancements among users. The cellular machine to machine system is expected to gain popularity in this region as emerging countries are highly advanced in terms of communication technology, infrastructure, and market viability.

The cellular machine to machine market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of large number of large scale and small scale vendors. These companies have been investing considerable capital in research and development activities in order to expand their production capabilities and to meet growing market demand. Competition is more concentrated in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Competition will intensify further with the emergence of more players. However, there are few companies that cannot invest in their in-house research and development activities who form alliances with other well established companies to develop quality products. Various factors such as increasing production and service extensions, rise in the number of acquisitions, and technological innovations will further intensify the level of competition in this market in the upcoming years. The key players in the cellular machine to machine market includeChina Mobile (China), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Telefonica (Spain),Gemalto (the Netherlands), Telit PLC (U.K.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), AT&T (U.S.), Jasper Wireless Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone (U.K.), Verizon (U.S.), and Intel Corporation (U.S.).

