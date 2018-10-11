SmartTOP convertible top control for Porsche 911 Targa now operational while driving

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 11, 2018

The retrofit SmartTOP comfort module, made by Mods4cars, facilitates the everyday cabriolet life with smart functions. Among other things, it enables the convertible top to be opened and closed via the existing vehicle key from a distance. The SmartTOP customer can already open their convertible top as they move towards their vehicle.

In addition to this function, the module for the Porsche 911 Targa (991) also offers the option of opening and closing the top using the interior button in the vehicle with just one push of a button. With the latest update, it is now also possible to operate the top while driving at a speed of up to 15 km/h.

“We are constantly improving our products and responding to customer requests,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “We are pleased that we have been able to expand the SmartTOP convertible top control for the Porsche 911 Targa (991) with this coveted function to make the cabriolet experience even more convenient for our customers.” Sven Tornow continues.

In addition to these two main features, per customer request, we have also added another new feature to the module. With Valet Mode, a simple key combination can block the

opening of the cabriolet top. This feature is useful when the vehicle is being used by a third party or handed over for parking.

Existing customers can also benefit from the new features. SmartTOP Cabriolet modules are equipped with a USB port, enabling software updates to be uploaded via the home PC/Mac. Mods4cars provides these updates on their Homepage to all their existing customers, free of charge.

For easy installation, a plug-and-play adapter kit is included in delivery. This ensures for a fast connection between SmartTOP and vehicle electronics by simply plugging together. No cables need to be cut or changed and dismantling without a trace is possible at any time.

The SmartTOP module for the new Porsche 911 Targa (991) is available for 339.00 Euro + tax. SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for the Porsche Boxster and the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet.

The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The new product video can be viewed here:



More Information can be found under:

http://www.mods4cars.com

