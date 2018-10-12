Advanced Battery Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2023

Advanced batteries have longer lifespan, lower emissions, and can easily be incorporated into a power grid to store energy. These systems eventually reduce the electricity costs and help lowering the green house gas emissions. Emergence of advanced next-generation batteries having inherent features such as high safety, efficiency, and low-cost has led to the large-scale energy storage for the electric distribution network.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Advanced Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The U.S. government and other venture capitalists from the region are observed to be offering funding for development of an affordable, durable, lightweight advanced battery for applications across various segments. Government subsidies and tax rebates over the adoption of HEV in these regions have shown positive effects on the advanced battery market. Countries such as China, Japan, and India from the Asia Pacific region are expected to follow similar trends.

The worldwide market for Advanced Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Advanced Battery Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

China BACK Battery

GS Yuasa Corporation

Honda

Hitachi Maxell

Kodak

Panasonic Corporation

LG Chem

Saft Groupe SA

Samsung

Ener Del

Sony Corporation

Siemens

Advanced Battery Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Advanced Battery Market Segment by Type, covers

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

Nickel Metal-Hydride Battery

Lithium Ion & Lithium Ion Polymer Battery

Sodium Sulfur

Sodium Metal Halide

Advanced Lead-Acid

Smart Nano Batteries

Advanced Battery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industry Use

Home Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Advanced Battery Market.

To describe Advanced Battery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; To analyze the top manufacturers of Advanced Battery, with sales, revenue, and price of Advanced Battery, in 2016 and 2017; To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Advanced Battery, for each region, from 2013 to 2018; To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018; Advanced Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023; To describe Advanced Battery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

