BadCreditsHistory Launches ‘Prosperous Unemployed’ Campaign

October 13, 2018, London – BadCreditsHistory today announced the launch of unemployment-focussed campaign ‘Prosperous Unemployed’. The campaign pairs with all the unemployed loans company offers. Considering the festive season of Christmas, the company wants to keep the jobless people free from the financial worries. The company is offering special deals to the unemployed on unprecedented flexible conditions.

Why should anyone stay devoid of celebration of the festival just because of inadequacy of money? Like every year, the company is doing something special for the borrowers. This time, the focus is on the much-needed class of the borrowers that have no regular income due to no job.

The interest rate is the first aspect on which the company focuses. On every loan product, designed for the unemployed, the rate quote is extremely low. The aim is to keep the instalments as light as possible for the borrowers. Through the instant loans for unemployed with no guarantor, the efforts are made to make the borrowing smoother. Obligation is a big stress for a loan applicant and a guarantor, specifically for a person with no job is an unachievable thing.

Another aim of this campaign is to help the poor credit jobless borrowers improve their credit ratings. Manageable instalments make the repayments easy and by doing the timely repayments; one can gradually achieve a boost in credit score performance.

Augustus Patrick Wood, the Senior Loan Executive of BadCreditsHistory says – ‘We are in constant effort to make the financial lives balanced. We want people own the control of their financial lives. Nothing in this world should stop people from achieving their dreams. Unemployment is a temporary phase and it should not dominate the ambitions that people have for their future.

This is why, the unemployed loans with no guarantor, is our way to help fund seekers find the financial relief in a short span of time. With speedy approval decision and on time disbursement of funds, we ensure stress-free borrowing for the applicants. This is our way to say ‘Merry Christmas’ to our borrowers.’