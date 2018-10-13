Everest base camp trek with Helicopter Return

Everest Base Camp Trek has been listed as number one trekking trail by National Geographic. The trek takes you to the base of Mt. Everest (8848m), the world’s highest peak as well as to the top of Kalapatthar (5643m). The trail passes through Namche Bazaar, the capital of Khumbu region and the cultural centre of Sherpa people. Visit Tengboche Monastery, one of the biggest monasteries in the Everest region and a perfect viewpoint to watch splendid and up close views of Ama Dablam (6812m). The trek to Kalapathar will be the most rewarding as it offers the best glimpse of Everest. Enjoy spectacular views of the highest mountains in the world including Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse (8516m), Mt. Cho Oyu (8201m), Mt. Nuptse (7861m) etc. The trek takes place through the Sagarmatha National Park area, which is listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is home to such endangered animals as Snow Leopard, Red Panda and Himalayan Tahr.

Our last leg of the trek takes us to Everest Base Camp (5364m) which affords a magnificent south face of Mt. Everest. Here you can interact with mountaineers who have arrived from all over the world. After your base camp visit you will return to the Gorakshep overnight at the hotel . Next morning After the Kalapathar hiking you will return to the Kathmandu by helicopter

