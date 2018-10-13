Metal bellows market is expanding with the increasing industries globally

Metal bellows market Overview:

Due to temperature changes, all materials expand and contract. The undesirable expansion of the pipes can be dangerous in the work environment and, to avoid such accidents, metallic bellows are incorporated in the pipes. As the pipe expands due to the increase in temperature, the bellows must resist the compression exerted by force. The metal bellows are designed as an elastic container to absorb pressure when compressed or expanded under vacuum. The metal bellows returns to its original shape as soon as pressure or vacuum is released. The convolution thickness and the geometry of the metal bellows are designed according to the capacity of the pipe, temperature and the expected pressure.

Metal Bellows Market was valued at USD 4743 million by 2017 and projected to touch USD 5605 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.

Drivers and restrictions:

The demand for metal bellows is increasing with the expansion of several industries worldwide, particularly in Asia Pacific, Western Europe and North America. They are used in various industries, such as manufacturing, mining, automotive, water treatment, power generation and wind power. The implementation of strict government regulations to create a safe environment by encouraging the establishment of markets is driving the growth. The consumer preferences for metal bellows are changing worldwide and, as a result, the manufacturers focus on the production of metal bellows with a new design. In addition to innovation, industry players are also focusing on increasing product offerings to proliferate their participation in the global market. The importance of metal bellows is increasing, but the industry is very fragmented and the intensity of competition is also high. The market is experiencing price competition and slowing down market growth.

Geographical segmentation:

The metal bellows world market is divided into seven key regions, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, the Middle East and Africa. In terms of volume and turnover, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience a high annual growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in demand for industries such as power generation and water treatment, particularly in economies such as India and China is primarily supporting the market growth.

Key Players of Metal bellows market

The key players in the market are EagleBurgmann KE, Pebiflex, Servometer, Witzenmann GmbH, Triad Bellows, Duraflex Inc., UU Bellows, KSM Corporation etc. are the leading market players of Metal bellows market

