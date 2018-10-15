Anti-Drone Market – Need for Prolonged Government Clearances for Deployment of Anti-drone Systems Limits Adoption

Anti-drone systems are designed to counter unwarranted intrusion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). These systems have the capability of tracking, identifying, and detecting UAVs from a certain distance and avert illicit activities that could be harmful to human life. Various government, law enforcement agencies across the world have started to recognize the potential threats from drones and (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) UAVs. The use of anti-drone systems have been used by the military for quite some time and the commercialization of such technologies is on the rise as a number of companies are coming up with their own versions of commercial anti-drone technologies.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antidrone-market.html

Use of drones/UAVs for illegal activities such as piracy, unauthorized surveillance, and spying has also been increasing. There have been instances of unauthorized drones flying over a stadium in France, or sets of a popular TV show, or even prison establishments. This report on the global Anti-Drone market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Anti-Drone market over the forecast period.

It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11060

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone market on the basis of Type of anti-drones and end-users. The Anti-Drone market on the basis of type has been classified into detection and neutralizing type of anti-drones. The detection type anti-drones have further been bifurcated into Radar Based, Passive optics (cameras), Active optics (LIDAR), Acoustics, RF emissions and others. The neutralizing type of anti-drones anti-drone have again been sub-divided into Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, Laser and others.