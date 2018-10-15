Electric Hoist Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

15th October 2018 – Global Electric Hoist Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A hoist is equipment used for lifting or lowering a load with the help of a drum or lift-wheel. The rope or chain is wrapped around the equipment. It can be operated electrically. Electric hoist is mounted on the overhead cranes, jib cranes, or gantry cranes. The lifting height is from 3 to 30 meters whereas; capacity is normally from 0.3 to 80 tons. This equipment consists of transmission and rolls or sprockets, and motor.

Small size electric hoist are light weight, have easy to use features, simple operation, and primarily used in mining and industrial enterprises and storage terminals. Exclusively used for lifting heavy items quickly and effectively. In addition, this equipment can be used for both industrial scale and smaller scale uses.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Electric Hoist Industry are raised productivity, higher load capacity, cost-effective, its versatility, less noise, and higher durability. Electric Hoist Market is segmented based on type, applications, and region. Types such as Electric Wire Rope Hoist, Electric Chain Hoist, and others classify Electric Hoist Market. Applications into Warehouse, Factories, Mining & Excavating Operation, Construction Sites, Marinas & Shipyards, and others classify Electric Hoist Market. Electric Hoist Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of Electric Hoist Market are Kito, Terex, Hitachi Industrial, Columbus McKinnon, Konecranes, Street Crane, Ingersoll Rand, ABUS, Imer International, TOYO, Gorbel, DAESAN, Milwaukee Tool, VERLINDE, LIFTKET, Li An Machinery, DL Heavy Industry, Nanyang Kairui, Jiangsu Jiali, Niukelun, Chi Zong Machine, TBM, Chongqing Shanyan, Cheng Day, Shanghai Yiying, Beijing lingying, Shanghai Shuangdiao. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Electric Chain Hoist

Electric Wire Rope Hoist

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

