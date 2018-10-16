North America Diesel Engine and Diesel Power Engine Market Overview :

North America Diesel Engine Market is estimated to reach $46,389 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2024.However, North America Diesel Power Engine Market is estimated to reach $2,604 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2024.Diesel engine is an internal combustion engine, where the chemical energy stored in the fuel is converted into mechanical energy. Diesel engines can be used in two-stroke and four-stroke engines as well. They are manufactured as v-configuration units or as inline. Diesel engines are commonly used in automobiles, power generators and mechanical engines. They are also used in other industrial applications. Diesel powered generators are highly used in various commercial and industrial sectors. Various researches are being carried out to control the emission, alternative fuels and to improve the turbine technology. Diesel engines are attracting various applications owing to its cost effectiveness and higher efficiency.

Growth in automobile sector, rising demand for heavy equipment, and expanding marine tourism are the factors supporting the growth of the North America diesel engine and diesel power engine market. In addition,increasing applications and growing investments in mining sector, and surging demand for reliable and uninterrupted power also boosts the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations regarding emission, and growing popularity of electric vehicles may restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in reduction of emission, and growing demand for construction and auxiliary power equipment might provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

The North America diesel engine and diesel power engine market is segmented on the basis of power rating, end-user, and country. Based on power rating, the market is segmented as UPTO 0.5 MW, 0.5 MW–1 MW, 1 MW–2 MW, 2 MW–5 MW, and ABOVE 5 MW. By end-user, the market is segmented as on-road diesel engine and off-road diesel engine. The on-road diesel engine market is further sub-segmented as light vehicles diesel engine, medium/heavy trucks diesel engine, and light trucks diesel engine. The off-road diesel engine market is bifurcated into agriculture equipment diesel engine, industrial/construction equipment diesel engine, and marine diesel engine.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the market is segmented into North America. North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The major market players include Caterpillar Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., and GE Transportation, among others.

Scope of the North America Diesel Engine and Diesel Power Engine Market

Power Rating Segments

UPTO 0.5 MW

0.5 MW–1 MW

1 MW–2 MW

2 MW–5 MW

ABOVE 5 MW

End-User Segments

On-Road Diesel Engine

Light Vehicles Diesel Engine

Medium/Heavy Trucks Diesel Engine

Light Trucks Diesel Engine

Off-Road Diesel Engine

Agriculture Equipment Diesel Engine

Industrial/Construction Equipment Diesel Engine

Marine Diesel Engine

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

