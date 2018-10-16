Statistical Analytics Market 2017 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the statistical analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation.

Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the statistical analytics market. The implementation of statistical analytics solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into retail sector.

The statistical analytics is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based statistical analytics market.

Major Key Players:

• SAP SE (Germany)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• International Business Machine (U.S.)

• Tibco Software Inc. (U.S.)

• Qlik Software (U.S.)

• Alteryx (U.S.)

• Statacorp (U.S.)

• Plug & Score (U.S.)

• Lumina Decision Systems (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

The Statistical Analytics Market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the statistical analytics market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of statistical analytics market and growing e-commerce trends to attract more Statistical s is driving Statistical analytics market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

The region is witnessing high adoption of statistical analytics tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting statistical analytics software at a large scale owing to increasing e-commerce industries, competitive advantage, growing retail sector is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and retail sector is driving the statistical analytics market. The region is witnessing high growth in statistical analytics market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Regional Analysis:

North America region account for highest market share in statistical analytics market owing to presence of major players in the region and adoption of statistical analytics solution by small and big enterprises. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the statistical analytics market in the region.

Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR.Enterprises in the region are investing huge in statistical analytical tools to improve business efficiency and productivity and growing e-commerce company in the region is boosting the market in the region.

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

Segments:

Statistical Analytics Market By Components:

Solution

• Data Mining

• Predictive Analytics

• Visual Analytics

• Forecasting & Econometrics

• Statistical Analytics

• Others

Service:

• Professional Service

• Support and Maintenance Services

Customer analytics Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

