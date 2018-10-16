Trailer Rentals Providing the best deals on cage trailer hire

Need to clean up the backyard and easily dispose of the rubbish? Or moving house gradually one load at a time? One of the most popular products for hire at Trailer Rentals is the cage trailers.

Fully enclosed and lockable, these trailers come in three different sizes – small, medium and large – and are versatile enough to handle a range of different loads.

The small trailers are 1.2m x 1.8m x 1m and it can carry a maximum load of 430 kg. The medium trailers are 1.5m x 2.4m x 1m and its maximum load capacity is 370 kg. The large cage trailer is 1.8m x 3m x 1m and its maximum load is1250 kg.

These trailers are ideal for the transport of items that need to be kept secure, as they are lockable with your own padlock.

Online Specials

Trailer Rentals has a number of great web-only specials available including up to 50% off for one-way trailer hire to certain locations and for weekend only deals.

When hiring with Trailer Rentals customers are able to book local and one-way interstate hire online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Online bookings are the quickest and easiest way to book a trailer – with customers able to book in their own time, secure in the knowledge that the trailer will be ready when they are.

All trailers that are available will appear on the system. Customers can also go online to extend the duration of hire after it begins, if they find they need to use the trailer for longer.

To find specials near your area, enter your postcode or suburb and then choose “One Way” or “Weekend” Specials.

One-Way Hire

Trailer Rentals offers the convenience of one-way trailer hire – a great solution for people moving their possessions long distances.

This means the Trailer can be used then left at a convenient agreed location that is different to the pickup location.

Customers can book in advance, secure in the knowledge the trailer will be waiting for them to collect on their chosen date.

Local Trailer Hire

The local hire fleets consists of trailers that are collected from, and returned to the same location

This ensures a range of trailers are kept in each locality to satisfy your particular requirements.

There is no restriction on distance taken or interstate travel. The only requirement is that you return the trailer to the same location.

Make a booking or get more information

To view the vast range of products available for hire or to get a quote go to www.trailerrentals.com.au or phone the Call Centre on 1300 883 075.You’ll be amazed how easy it is!

Become one of our satisfied customers who have experienced the best deals on cage trailer rentals in Australia.