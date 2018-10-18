Automotive Adhesive and Sealant Market Research: Latest Trends, Analysis & Insights Forecast to 2023

Global automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to reach $11,871.6 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly driven by growing demand for lightweight vehicles, vehicle safety standards and regulations, and increasing vehicle production worldwide. Automotive adhesives and sealants are the substances that are used for various bonding and sealing applications in the automotive industry. These materials help in improving comfort, performance, reliability, and safety of vehicles.

the automotive adhesives and sealants market is categorized into epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber, polyvinylchloride (PVC), silicones, and hot melts. Silicones are expected to be the fastest growing type in the market, advancing at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Its fastest growth is attributed to the properties of silicones-based material in reducing vibrations and have high heat and temperature-resistance properties. Hence, these are widely used in the UTH and power train applications.

the automotive adhesives and sealants market is segmented into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood (UTH) and power train, paint shop, and assembly. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the highest growth for assembly applications, with CAGR of 6.5%, to reach $4,958.8 million by 2023. This is attributed to the increasing vehicle manufacturing across the world, driven by the increasing purchasing power of consumers.

APAC is expected to continue being the largest and fastest-growing automotive adhesives and sealants market in the coming years. APAC is one of the major regions where the sales of vehicles is growing at a rapid pace. According to the Economic Times, the region’s GDP growth rate will be between 6.0% and 6.5% in 2019. Owing to the growing GDP and per capita income, the sales of vehicles have witnessed high growth over the past few years. Such increase in demand for vehicle production is driving the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive adhesives and sealants market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries Inc., 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Permatex, Bostik SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., EFTEC AG.