Europe e-Health Market to grow with a Growth Rate of 15.60% during 2021 | Market Data Forecast

Overview:

Europe e-Health Market was worth $ 25.50 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 15.60 %, to reach $ 52.65 billion by 2021. e-Health, though has had many definitions, however, can broadly defined as integration of information technology and electronic communication in the healthcare sector in order to make it more simple, accessible and inexpensive. e-Health is applied for cutting on administrative costs associated with the treatment and technological advancements ranging from transmission of clinical data to electronic health records.

The gradual shift to digital healthcare system for analysis and management of patient health has resulted in the rapid growth of this market. With the application of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in healthcare, everyone can get access to proper healthcare facilities. An infrastructural support with better internet connections and electronic systems are required for ICT to be put into full-fledged use. Increasing cases of chronic diseases, and technological developments in this field are supporting this growth. e-Health solutions have the ability to provide cost-effective healthcare services, research, public health, and health-related activities.

Practical application and advancement in ICT, ever-increasing number of mobile and internet users, miniaturization and decreasing costs of sensors and other devices are some of the key drivers of this market. Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) have endless potential, especially in the healthcare system. Growing demand for population health management and the necessity to cut healthcare expenses has led to rising demand for e-Health solutions across the world. Technological advancements and subsequent developments giving rise to various sub-segments of this market such as mobile health are also expected to impact the global e-health market growth positively over the next few years. However, fraudulent activities, usability problems, privacy and security concerns, among others, are factors that restrain the growth of the e-Health market.

Based on types, e-Health Market is segmented into Telemedicine, Consumer, Information System, EHR, ePrescribing, Health Information, mHealth, Health Management and Clinical Decision Support. By services, they have been segmented into Administrative, Diagnostic, Monitoring, Financial. These services have been sub-segmented further. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into Healthcare Consumers, Providers, Government, Insurers. Futhermore, on the basis of geography, the Europe market is analysed under various regions namely UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. Europe is the second largest market for e-Health after North America.

Some of the major players in the e-Health market are Boston Scientific Corp., IBM, Motion Computing Inc., GE Healthcare, Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corp., CompuMed, Medisafe, Set Point Medical, Doximity, Lift Labs, Proteus Digital Health and Apple.

Contact Info:

