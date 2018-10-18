Europe Fish Processing Market is bound to Exhibit Comprehensive Growth – Market Data Forecast

Overview

Fish Processing is the process which starts with the catching of fishes and ends at final shipping to customers. It includes entire species of aquatic organisms, irrespective of the place they are obtained from. Fish is a very perishable food and hence needs to be stored and preserved properly for protection against decaying. Some of the popular fish processes used for fish preservation are surimi, curing, salting, drying, and smoking.

The Europe Fish Processing Market was worth USD 61.14 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.9%, to reach USD 72.26 billion by 2023. The market is estimated to show evident potential in the mentioned forecasting period. It continues to gain momentum with the ever increasing demand for fish consumption.

Drivers and Restraints:

The major driving factors for the market of Europe Fish Processing are presence of sufficient facilities like boats, advanced equipment and others which are estimated to propel the market in future. Apart from this, the increased consumption of fish owing to its high nutritional value as well as increasing demand for different types of seafood is responsible for the growth of market in this region. However, the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles could pose as a major threat for the growth of this market.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely Germany, Spain, U.K, Denmark and Netherlands. Portugal has the highest demand for fish in the Europe Fish Processing Market especially for oysters, cods and clams. Few European countries like Spain, Denmark and Poland have Fishery as their major occupation and highly contribute to the GDP of the countries. They export large quantities of fish to other continents.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services are Marine Harvest ASA (Norway), Pescanova S.A. (Spain), Royal Greenland A/S (Denmark), Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Norway), and Norway Pelagic ASA (Norway).