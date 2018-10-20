Graphite Electrode Market Report 2018 – Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd., Graphite India Limited

Graphite electrode is an essential material used in the electric-arc furnace for manufacturing of steel, for its outstanding electrical conductivity, and incredible anti-thermal shock capability. They have the high-levels of electric conductivity, and the ability of sustaining the extremely high-levels of intensive heat generated in this challenging environment. The production process for manufacturing of graphite electrodes involves forming, mixing, baking, graphitizing, impregnating, and machining, among others. Furthermore, they are engaged in extracting operations & rectifying defects in weldments and castings by arc or gas process.

The growth of global graphite electrode market is primarily driven by the growing demand for steel owing to rapid industrialization, and urbanization globally. Also, upsurge in construction and infrastructure activities have also supported the market growth. However, high cost of graphite electrodes may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, on-going R&D, and several characteristics such as ultra-high bending resistance, high-temperature resistance, low electrical resistivity, and coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) is expected to generate numerous opportunities in the market in the coming future.

Product, application, and geography are the major segments studied in the global graphite electrode market. Product segment includes ultra-high power, high power, and regular power. By application the classification comprises electric arc furnace, and ladle furnace. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, global graphite electrode market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd., Graphite India Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd, Ameri-Source Specialty Products, GrafTech International, Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co.,Ltd., Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, Schutz Carbon Electrodes Pvt Ltd., and HEG Limited, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Graphite Electrode Market with respect to major segments such as product, application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Graphite Electrode Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Graphite Electrode Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Graphite Electrode Market

Product Segments

Ultra-High Power

High Power

Regular Power

Application Segments

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

Ladle Furnace

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

