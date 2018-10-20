Microcellular Plastics Market Report 2018 – Horizon Plastics, Microgreen Polymers, Gracious Living Innovations

Microcellular plastics, also known as microcellular foam, is a type of manufactured plastic, that is specially fabricated to occupy billions of small bubbles which are less than 50 microns in size. These plastics possess some of the unique properties that includes shorter cycle time, less material consumption and low residual stress. These plastics are very tough due to very closely packed structure. These plastics are biodegradable and possess sustainable properties but due to their inferior material property their commercial utilization is quite lower.

Growing demand for these plastics in healthcare and food sector is expected to drive the market growth. Also, consumptions of these plastics in various other segments have witnessed considerable growth and are expected to provide further opportunities in the future. Technological advancement and material enhancement are also considered to add up to the growth of the market. Production of these plastics on large scale has been restricted due to the very high cost that are involved in the process, which may hinder the market growth.

The global microcellular plastics market has been segmented on the basis of application, as construction, food packaging, healthcare, transportation, electronics and other applications.

Based on geography, global microcellular plastics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Horizon Plastics, Microgreen Polymers, Gracious Living Innovations, ABC Group, Industrial Thermo Polymers, Lavergne Group, Camoplast Polymer Solutions, Ingenia Polymers, Total Plastics solutions, and Sealed Air and Mastercore, among others.

