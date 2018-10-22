Automotive Tire Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Trends And Demand By Forecast To 2023

Automotive Tire Market 2018

Global Automotive Tire Market Information Report by Type (Radial, Bias/ Cross Ply), By Section Width, By End Market (OEM’s, Aftermarket), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Automotive tires are used to cover the rim of the wheel for protecting it and withstanding the tactic force between the road surface and the vehicle. Tires are manufactured with rubber, which provides flexible covering to the rim of the wheel, thus helps in reducing vibrations from vehicle machinery. The demand for tires is directly related to the increase in demand of automobiles.

The increase in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles is directly impacting the growth of the automotive tire market. Manufacturers are adopting low Rolling Resistance (LRR) and self-inflating technology due to the increasing awareness for fuel saving, which is directly impacting the growth of the automotive tire market. The other factor which drive the demand of automobile tire market are the increasing demand of customers for better mileage and durability which are provided by the radial tires. The growing demand for eco-friendly tires with the increase in awareness for environment is also fuelling the demand of the automotive tire market.

Regional Analysis of Automotive tire market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive tire market due the rapidly increasing domestic consumption and the availability of cheap labor in the region. Due to the rising demand in rural areas, India is the fastest growing country in the region, in passenger cars segment. This contributes to the growth of the Asia-pacific region in automotive tire market. Europe region is the second highest in the global automotive tire market. This demand is driven by the booming sport utility vehicles which require high quality automotive tires.

The Key Players of Automotive Tire Market Are:

Continental AG (Germany), Cooper & Rubber Company (U.S.), Hankook Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Goodyear & Rubber Company (U.S.), Michelin Group(France), Pirelli & C. S.p.A.(Italy), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd (Japan), Bridgestone Corporation (japan), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.(Japan) and others.

Intended Audience

Automotive tire manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Automotive Tire Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

