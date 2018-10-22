Lithium Metal Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

22nd October 2018 – The Global Lithium Metal Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications and geography. A symbol Li represents the third element in the periodic table that is known as Lithium. It is an alkali metal. It does not occur freely in nature but it is found in most igneous rocks. In its pure form, it is silver-white and the lightest solid metal.

Lithium is so soft that it can be simply cut with a knife. It is a good conductor of heat and electricity. The pure form of lithium metal is very corrosive and needs special handling. The metal is put in storage under oil or bounded in an inert atmosphere as it reacts with air and water. The process of electrolysis of fused lithium chloride is used in order to make lithium metal. There are a number of applications of lithium metals such as in production of batteries, production of alloys, in pharmaceutical products, and so on.

The factors that propel the growth of the Lithium Metal Market include increasing demand and wide range of applications. One of the major factors that fuel the growth of the market is that lithium is widely used in the manufacture of lithium hydride batteries. These batteries have a number of applications such as in cars, electronic equipment, etc. In addition, lithium is extensively used for treating bipolar disorder which also significantly uplifts the market growth. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as exposure to lithium may cause skin burn, skin redness, redness and burning sensation in eyes, and abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting on ingestion.

Lithium Metal Market is classified on the basis of product type as Lithium Ore, Salt Lake Brine and others. Based on application, the Lithium Metal Market is classified on the basis of applications as alloy, battery, pharmaceutical & intermediate and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

FMC Lithium

Rockwood Lithium GmbH

NCCP

Ganfeng Lithium

Haoxin

China Jianzhong Nuclear Fuel

Hongwei Liye

Tianqi Lithium

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade Lithium Metal

Battery Grade Lithium Metal

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Alloy Material

Butyl Lithium

Lithium Battery Material

Others

Geographically, the global market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

