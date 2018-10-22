Medical Grade Silicone Market Industrial Forecast On Global Industry Analysis And Trends Till 2024

Medical grade silicone is used in implantable and disposable medical devices which require high performance and safety standards when in contact with the human body. Medical Grade Silicone instruments with critical functions such as defibrillators, heart pumps, and surgical reconstructive components employing the biocompatible and hydrophobic properties of silicone. It has gained widespread acceptance because of its negligible levels of toxicity and low risk of unfavorable biological reactions. Excellent flexibility, gas permeability, clarity feature, superior dielectric strength, high tensile strength, and ability to function in extreme temperatures.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global medical grade silicone market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the global medical grade silicone market, including, but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing need for disposable devices has led to an increased demand for medical grade silicone. Liquid rubber silicone, for instance, is also used in sealing membranes, electric connectors, seals, and infant care products, as well as several other medical applications. The cosmetic and cosmetic surgeries are considered to be significant drivers of the global medical grade silicone market. Modern food habits often associated with cardiovascular diseases plays a role in the growth of the global medical grade silicone market.

Key players in the global medical grade silicone market include Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Bluestar Silicones, 3M Company, Nusil Technology Llc, and Applied Silicone Corporation.