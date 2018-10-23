Contraceptives Market Size – Industry Share Report 2018-2023

Overview of the Market:

The Europe Contraceptives Market was worth $ 6.35 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach $ 8.7 billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 6.50 %. The European contraceptives market enjoys a high degree of product penetration especially, in segments such as subdermal implants and intrauterine devices (IUD).

Male and female condoms, vaginal implants, subdermal implants, sponges, IUDs and diaphragms are important devices and accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to growing awareness about STD (Sexually transmitted disease) and the efficiency of condoms to inhibit the infections, including HIV. In a recent study, subdermal implants have been recognised to have an immense potential to meet the need of women for family planning.

Major factors that are driving the European contraceptives market are increasing development of effective female contraceptive devices and drugs, advancement in technologies, increasing initiatives from government and NGO to promote contraceptives. Restraints the growth of the market are the side effects associated with the use of contraceptive devices and drugs, rising prevalence of infertility.

Based on drug type the market is segmented into Contraceptive pills, Topical contraceptives, Contraceptive injectable, Others (contraceptive gels, jellies and creams).

Based on medical devices the market is segmented into Male contraceptive devices (Condoms), Female contraceptive devices. Female contraceptive devices are further classified into female condoms, intrauterine devices (Hormonal IUD’s, Copper IUD’s), contraceptive sponges, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive patches, subdermal contraceptive implants and non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on end users the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home care, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres. The Europe market is analyzed under various regions namely U.K, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Key Players in this Market:

Some of the key players operating in Europe contraceptives market are Bayer HealthCare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medicines360, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Actavis, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

