Europe Aloe Vera Juice Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

The Europe Aloe Vera Juice Market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of XX%, to reach USD XX million by 2023. Aloe Vera is a plant grown for agricultural and medicinal uses.

Aloe Vera Juice is rich source for several nutrients like calcium, iron, sodium, potassium, zinc, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, amino acids, and folic acid, which helps in fortifying the body’s immune system. These drinks offer health benefits like detoxification, lowering cholesterol and regulating blood pressure.

Primary factors accounted for driving the market are increasing disposable income, growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by aloe vera products, increasing adoption rate by health conscious individuals. However, consumer scepticism and side effects by excessive consumption of aloe vera are the factors hindering the growth of market.

The Europe market for Aloe Vera Juice is segmented based on Flavour and Distribution Channel. Based on Flavour it is divided into Flavoured and Unflavoured. Based on Distribution Channel it is divided into Supermarkets, Retail Outlets, Convenience Stores and Online retail. Based on geographical analysis, the market is divided into regions of U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain. U.K. holds the major share in the market due to presence of market leaders as well as a large population of Aloe juice products consuming individuals and its extensive use in food products. Germany is the fastest growing region due to increasing demand and product innovation and increasing disposable income. Flavoured Aloe Vera Juice holds the major share in the market due to many individuals preferring flavoured drinks while unflavoured variant is expected to grow the fastest due to increasing trend of natural food. Based on Distribution channel Supermarkets hold the major share in the market while Online retails are expect to grow the fastest.

Some of the key players dominating this market include Aloe Farms, ALO, Forever Living Products, Houssy Global, OKF Corp. Aloe Vera India, Dynamic Health Laboratories, Essentia Herbs Industries, HAS HERBAL, Lakewood and Okeyfood.

