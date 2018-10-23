“India holds great potential for Phuket” With GoAir becoming the First airline to commence direct flights from India to Phuket, I see Phuket International Airport as the Gateway to Thailand: Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina

New Delhi – GoAir- the fastest growing airline in the world made history on 11 October,2018, when it commenced its inaugural International operations with its first non-domestic flight between Delhi (DEL), Mumbai and Phuket (HKT). The flight also marked the first-ever direct flight from India to Phuket.

Congratulating GoAir and Jeh Wadia – on commencing their International operations with the first-ever direct flight from India to Phuket, Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina said that” “It is heartening to witness a direct connectivity between Phuket and India. I firmly believe that the new services offered by GoAir will greatly contribute to the growth of tourism of Thailand. We look forward to working together with GoAir towards our goal of establishing Phuket International Airport as the Gateway to Thailand.

“Having worked closely with GoAir and highlighting Phuket’s potential to them I am very delighted to see Jeh Wadia and his GoAir team have invested in Phuket to commence their global operations by launching their Inaugral International and First ever flight to Phuket from India. India holds great potential” said Mr. Lalwani.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jeh Wadia, CEO of GoAir said “It is with great pride and humility that we announce the commencement of our maiden international operations with the First ever direct flight from India to Phuket. Phuket is our first international route. Our inaugural flight landed on the island on 11th October,2018 and the level of interest from Indian travellers has been excellent.

Expressing his gratitude,Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir.said ” The credit of GoAir starting its first direct flight from india to Phuket goes suo moto to Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman , Royal Phuket Marina, who convinced me to open-up Phuket to the Indian market. We are making Phuket our Thailand hub. Phuket is a key tourist destination and holds a lot of promise” We already have Five direct flights a week from Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket, and by the end of next year we will increase this to 10 cities flying direct to Phuket,”

“With the introduction of these flights, GoAir aims to amplify and replicate its domestic success story, redefining its fly smart experience and value proposition in the aviation industry.” he added.

I see First ever direct flight from India to Phuket International Airport by GoAir as the “Gateway to Thailand,” Highlighting the enormous potential Phuket offers , Mr. Lalwani said “The upside for Phuket is clear and the potential is limitless. Key cities in India are connected by a four-hour flight and being the first mover in the market, I expect this route to be a huge success for GoAir. No doubt other Indian airlines will follow their lead.”said Mr. Lalwani

India is a country of more than 1.3 billion people with a rapidly growing appetite for international travel. World Bank data shows that almost 22 million Indians travelled overseas in 2017 while the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predicts that India will account for 50 million outbound tourists by 2020. That these figures look set to more than double in three years is no surprise to Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina.

“We have been looking at Phuket for a number of years and India holds great potential for Phuket. Indians are already familiar with Thailand, but never before have there been direct flights into Phuket. Despite the deterrent of no direct flight from India, Phuket in Thailand has been the most preferred travel destination among Indians, whether for Destination Weddings or MICE or Family/business travels or an escape to Pollution free environs.”

‘The ONLY grudge / resentment everyone had was the harrowing experience of deboarding / reboarding the flight at Bangkok airport, especially while going back to India and now with GoAir having commenced direct flight to Phuket ,the travel time will be cut short by 4-5 hours providing tourists a great relief” said Mr.Jeh Wadia of GoAir.

“These direct flights from India will benefit Phuket’s economy immensely. As well as bringing more lucrative Indian weddings to Phuket, their average holiday spend is high. Typically May and June have the lowest hotel occupancy in Phuket, yet this is the school holiday period in India and a time when many Indians travel. GoAir’s direct flights will help to provide a big boost to the island’s tourism businesses during that period,” added Mr. Lalvani.

“India has the highest level of pollution in the world today and once Indian travellers realise they can go non-stop to the paradise island of Phuket, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Indian arrivals out number Chinese arrivals within three years.”

Owned by Waida Group, one of India’s oldest conglomerates established in 1736, GoAir is a leading LCC in India and was recently reported to be the fastest growing airline in the world by Routes Online.

“We will also soon be flying into Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Thailand is a big part of our international expansion, it is a destination popular with Indian travellers and Phuket is at the heart of that,” explained Mr. Wadia. “Ninety percent of our fleet are new and within six months this will be 100%. We placed an order for 164 planes and have taken delivery so far of 41. Our plans for Phuket and the region are big.”

“The start of direct flights to Phuket could not have come at a better time for the island. Opening up Phuket to the second largest country in the world, will help to soften the impact declining arrivals from China.” Said Mr.Lalwani.