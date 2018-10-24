The Newly Released Santorini Arm Chair Collection For Your Luxury In Comfort By Absolute Rentals

Absolute Rentals

Absolute Rentals introduces the latest piece of furniture in its collection the Santorini Arm Chair a European Parisian inspired outdoor chair with an aluminum frame finish in light bamboo colour. The arm chair comes complete with three tone weave set.

The Santorini is a timeless best-seller that epitomizes comfort. The arm chair is a simple design with plush, deep-cushions and generous curves. It is a classic arm chair that never goes out of style, and is irresistibly comfortable. It is your classic choice for lounging in style for hours on end.

Absolute Rentals specialize in rental furniture, skillfully crafted with its own unique style to enhance its surroundings. It is a beautiful designed arm chair that delivers comfort and style, with extra back support.

The Santorini collection is suitable for a wide range of decors and room sizes and adds a homely charm to the atmosphere. It is an inviting and gorgeous sofa which is welcoming and is superbly comfortable. It is a contemporary sofa that has a wide selection of fabric options. It is the perfect sofa for family gatherings, movie nights or just catching up time.

The Santorini collection features a washable seat cover and washable scatter cushion covers. The Santorini collection range can be used in a garden or conservatory to really relax. It is made from the highest quality that ensures strength and sustainability. The sofa comes complete with a comfortable seat pad and removable covers.

The Director of Absolute Rentals states that, “We are dedicated to providing only the best quality furniture to enable our clients to have the best possible experience in their home or at an event. We have an experienced team that will help you pick the right furniture to compliment the perfect surroundings”.

About Us

Absolute Rentals offers furniture to enhance your events. The collection will inspire clients to create their unique style. The company has been serving event planners, corporations and other major companies across the Middle East. Our array of furniture is unique and includes many genres like rustic, Bohemian and antique. We have a team of dedicated experts to help our clients select trendy and elegant pieces of furniture to enhance their event. For more information, visit our website on http://www.absoluterentals.ae/