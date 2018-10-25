Bone Densitometers (BDM) Market Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales Channels and Distributors

October 25, 2018: The global Bone Densitometers (BDM) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bone Densitometers (BDM) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. This report studies the global market size of Bone Densitometers (BDM) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bone Densitometers (BDM) in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Bone Densitometers (BDM) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bone Densitometers (BDM) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Diagnostic Medical Systems

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic

• Swissray

• BeamMed

• MEDILINK

• Osteometer Meditech

• Osteosys

• Scanflex Healthcare

• Furuno Electric

• Lone Oak Medical Technologies

Market size by Product

By Technology

• Axial BDM

• Peripheral BDM

• By Product

• X – Ray Bone Densitometers

• Ultrasonic Bone Densitometers

Market size by End User

Hospitals

• Orthopaedic Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and analyze the global Bone Densitometers (BDM) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of Bone Densitometers (BDM) market by identifying its various sub segments.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• Focuses on the key global Bone Densitometers (BDM) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

• To project the value and sales volume of Bone Densitometers (BDM) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone Densitometers (BDM) are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bone Densitometers (BDM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.