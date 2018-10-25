Graphene Oxide Deion Water Solution Market Increasing demand with leading players to 2024

Graphene, an allotrope of carbon, is composed of hexagonal atoms fused together in a recurring design. Due to its extreme thinness, graphene is treated as two-dimensional. The honeycomb structure of graphene gives it multiple exceptional characteristics, such as being a highly strong and light material in the world. It is also a decent conductive and nearly transparent. Graphene has a number of potential applications in different industries. Graphene is oxidized to form graphene oxide, which is easy to process since it is soluble in water. Graphene oxide is not a good conductor of heat and electricity, but can be processed to enhance its properties. It is commonly available in powder or dispersed form, as well as a coating on substrates. Graphene oxide readily mixes in water, which has led to its use in water-based paints & inks, thin films, and biomedical applications.

The graphene oxide deion water solution market is an extremely niche one. It is still in the research and development phase, with efforts made to produce the solution commercially in an economical way. Based on application, the global graphene oxide deion water solution market can be divided into the following categories: transparent conductive films, energy-related materials, composites materials, and, biology and medicine. The transparent conductive films segment is expected to hold a dominant share in the global graphene oxide deion water solution market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electric and electronic gadgets in which these films are extensively used. Energy-related materials, including solar cells, batteries, and super capacitors, are also anticipated to constitute a significant share in the market during the forecast period, primarily driven by the rising global demand for clean and renewable energy. Promising applications of the solution in electronics is another driver of the market. Composite materials and, biology and medicine segments are also projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The only restraint it faces is the high cost of synthesis of the graphene oxide deion water solution; however, experts around the world are doing extensive research on this subject to make it feasible for commercial purposes.

In terms of region, the global graphene oxide deion water solution market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. China currently holds the maximum graphite reserves in the world and is also a leading producer of graphene. China is also spearheading the global R&D and commercialization efforts for graphene oxide deion water solution. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be followed by that in North America during the forecast period, owing to advancements in electronics and energy. Government funding for graphene oxide R&D projects is another strong propellant for the global graphene oxide deion water solution market.

Key players in the global market include ACS Material, Angstron Materials, Graphenea, Garmor, Cheap Tubes Inc., The Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd., BGT Materials, Ltd., UNITED NANOTECH INNOVATIONS PVT LTD, Allightec Co. Ltd., E WAY Technology Co. Ltd., and Nanoinnova Technologies SL,. Other prominent players in the market include Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z.o.o., DFJ nanotechnologies Co., Ltd., Grafen Inc., Grafoid Inc., Graphene NanoChem, and Graphene Technologies Inc.

