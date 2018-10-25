Pest Control Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share Forecast, 2018-2023

Pest Control Market By Type (Chemical Control, Mechanical Control And Biological Control), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential And Agricultural), By Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents And Wildlife), And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Pest control is defined as the regulation and management of different biological organisms that are harmful for human population either directly or by adversely affecting human activities. Common pests such as termites, cockroaches and certain reptiles affect the humans daily by interfering in agricultural, industrial and residential activities. For ensuring a hygienic lifestyle where pests affect day-to-day life the least, pest control management is carried out.

Global Pest Control Market was worth USD 18.98 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, to reach USD 24.57 billion by 2023.

The major aims of pest control include controlling the organisms that affect human activities adversely, without disturbing the ecosystem too much. Pest control is of the utmost importance in the agricultural industry where a single bad season can lead to global food shortage. At the same time, common pesticides cannot be used here as it may lead to undesirable changes in the produce. So, the pest control industry is one that hangs in the balance and too much or too less can drastically change global outcomes.

The major driver of the global pest control market is increasing human population. As human population increases the demand for land as well for food increases drastically. There is bound to be an inevitable collision between humans and wildlife as humans encroach upon more areas to live in. The increased demand for food means that the global produce is just enough to cover the entire human population, so any loss of crop produce to pests can collapse the entire demand and supply chain. Besides this, the growing consumer awareness in developed and developing countries has led to a higher demand for better health and hygiene. As for the restraints of the industry, the major one is the implementation of stringent government safety regulations to limit the levels of toxicity to reduce the impact of hazardous pesticides on public health and the environment.

The Global Pest Control market is broadly classified into Chemical, Mechanical and Biological Control based on the type of pest control. Based on application, they are classified into Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural and Residential Control. They are also divided based on the type of pest into Termites, Insects, Rodents and Wildlife. Based on geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Pest Control Market is dominated by North America in 2016 with the region accounting for 37% of the overall market share. North America was followed next in line by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as is evident from the high CAGR value for the region.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Ecolab, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Service Master Global Holdings, Massey Services, Arrow Exterminations, Sanix Incorporated, Asante and Dodson Brothers Exterminating Company.

