Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size & Share | Industry 2023

All industrial approaches for the passage of substances between two segments using permeable membranes is covered by membrane technology. Generally, membrane technology is used in machine-driven separation processes for separating gaseous or liquid streams. Membrane separation processes use less energy than straight thermal separation processes such as distillation, sublimation or crystallization since they function without heating. Both segments (permeate and retentate) can be used for separation which is purely physical.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market size was around USD 7.52 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach USD 12.67 billion by 2023.

Widescale adoption of the nanofiltration technology, steadily growing biopharmaceutical industry, as well as rapid development in generics production are the attributable causes driving this market. Stringent regulatory requirements and rising prices are hindering the growth of this market.

The Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Segmentation by product, by technique and by application. On the basis of product, Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market is classified into MCE Membrane Filters, Coated Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters, Nylon Membrane Filters, PTFE Membrane Filters, PVDF Membrane Filters and Other Membrane Filters. The MCE membrane filters category is estimated to account for the biggest market share in 2016. This is majorly attributed to the high adoption rate of membrane filtration products. If we go by technique, Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market is segmented into Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Cross filtration, Reverse Osmosis and Ion Exchange. The microfiltration category is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period. This can be attributed to the high rates of production of pharmaceutical products and drugs. Further, on the basis of application the market can be categorized into Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification. The final product processing category is estimated to growth at the highest rate during the aforementioned forecast period.

By geography, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America accounts for the largest market share while Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR. Growth in North America is basically due to the increasing instances of cases of air borne diseases which result in higher production generic drug production.

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Leaders are Merck KGaA (Germany), General Healthcare Company (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Graver Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group (Germany), and Novasep (U.S.)

