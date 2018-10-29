Ambulance Services Market: Rising Rate of Accidents to Drive the Demand

The report states that the global ambulance services market is driven by factors such as the increasing rate of accidents, growing pool of geriatrics, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, and improvement in medical claim policies for ambulatory services. The report also provides the reasons why incorporation of new ambulance services and increasing preference for home healthcare will positively influence the growth of the global market for ambulance services.

Ambulance services predominantly involve transporting patients suffering from a medical emergency from their location to the nearest healthcare facility. Ambulance services are equipped with primary healthcare services, oxygen masks, life support systems, etc., which may be needed for patients while being transported to a hospital. In developed countries, ambulance services can be accessed by dialing a national emergency number from any landline phone, cell phone, or pay phone free of cost.

The report segments the global market for ambulance services on the basis of mode of transport, emergency type, equipment, and geography. By mode of transport, ground ambulance services, water ambulance services, and air ambulance services are the segments of this market. Of all the segments, it is the air ambulance segment that will display the fastest growth between 2013 and 2019; this is mainly due to the rising medical tourism to destinations such as India, Brazil, and Thailand. The growth of this segment is also supported by the high investments made by companies to expand their air ambulance fleets due to its high revenue returns.

By type, emergency ambulances will display a much higher growth rate than non-emergency ambulances; this is due to the growing demand for ambulance services with a quick response time and easy availability. Based on equipment, advanced life support ambulance services dominate this market owing to a rising number of critical emergencies.

North America and Europe are the leading regional markets for ambulance services and jointly held more than 80.0% of the global market in 2012. However, as per the report’s findings, Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing regional market for ambulance services due to the surging industrialization and infrastructural support in place for these services.

The report mentions top players in the global market for ambulance services, such as Air Methods Corporation, Envision Healthcare Corporation, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Dutch Health BV, Rural/Metro Corporation, and Falck A/S.

