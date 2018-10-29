Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market (by pump type (common rail, rotary distributor fuel injection pump, electric pumps, inline pumps), fuel type (single-point or throttle-body injection, sequential fuel injection, direct injection), vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Fuel Injection Pump. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Fuel Injection Pump cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Fuel Injection Pump growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Fuel Injection Pump on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive fuel injection pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An automotive fuel injection pump is a device that pumps fuel into the cylinders of the engine. The system consists of many integral parts like sensors and fuel pumps that help air intake, mixing and supply of fuel. The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. Another important function is to adjust the injection timing. It manages the timing from the point where fuel is injected, ignited and combusted when maximum combustion pressure is reached. The purpose of the fuel injection system is to deliver fuel into the engine cylinders, while precisely controlling the injection timing, fuel atomization, and other parameters.

The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce the carbon dioxide levels is expected to be the factor driving the growth of the automotive fuel injection pump market. Additionally growth in sales across the vehicular segments and technological advancements intended at improving the fuel efficiency of the engine is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, supporting government policies for greener vehicles is the factor restraining the growth of the automotive fuel injection pump market. On the other hand, rising penetration of electrical vehicles is likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Owing to the innovative efforts, there is advancement in automotive fuel delivering and injection systems and Growth in Use of ethanol fuel in automotive industry is likely to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive fuel injection pump market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive fuel injection pump market. Increase in automotive production and the current emerging stage of the market, and cost advantages for OEMs are driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region. The growth in North America is anticipated to be driven by increasing penetration of direct injection system in vehicles driven by gasoline engines.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive fuel injection pump market covers segments such as, pump type, fuel type and vehicle type. On the basis of pump type the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into common rail fuel injection pump, rotary distributor fuel injection pump, electric pumps and inline pumps. On the basis of fuel type the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into single-point or throttle-body injection, port or multipoint fuel injection, sequential fuel injection and direct injection. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into passenger car and commercial vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive fuel injection pump market such as, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Denso, Continental AG, Delphi, Schaeffler Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric and Mahle GmBH.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive fuel injection pump market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive fuel injection pump market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive fuel injection pump market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive fuel injection pump market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

