Global Cut Flower Packaging Market – Analysis and Forecast, ( 2017-2024 )

Cut Flower is termed as any flower that is cut from the plant, with its thorns trimmed, and after that flowers are ready to be used in a market for various end use. Cut flowers packaging is grouped into two categories such as single cut flower, and the bunch or a bouquet of cut flowers. Cut flower packaging includes carnations, roses, chrysanthemums, orchids, lilies, and other flowers. For cut flower packaging, flowers are cut with branches, stems, and leaves to be used for bouquets or decorations. There is wide range of packing containers for cut flowers, but most are of them are long and flat in shape.

The most demanding product type of cut flower packaging is plastic sleeves to wrap flowers for any festivals, official and unofficial (social) events. Cut flower packaging enables individuals to make their ornamental products even more attractive and demanding. For retail market cut flower packaging is done to meet the requirements of both supply chain and retailers demand.

Cut Flower Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The growth in the cut flower packaging market is primarily attributed to the evolving lifestyle of consumers, rising environmental concerns, the growth of ornamental packaging market and rising disposable income driving the growth of the cut flower packaging market. In addition, rising urbanization, particularly in the developing countries and increasing demand of sleeves cut flower packaging are the key factors responsible for the overall growth of cut flower packaging across the globe.

Nowadays, cut flowers are increasingly used as a decorative material across the world. Furthermore, changing lifestyle preferences, increasing demand for flexible packaging, and growing production of flower across the world especially in Europe, North America and Asia pacific is anticipated to drive the cut flower packaging market. On the other hand, the major factor restraining the growth of cut flower packaging market is storage of the packed material and quality issues such as damage and spoilage of flower.