Worldwide Sports Nutrition Market Growth Analysis Trends (2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition: Introduction

Sports nutrition is the study and practice of nutrition and diet with regards to improving anyone’s athletic performance.

Sport nutrition is well recognized as an invaluable tool in any athlete’s training and competition programme. It is the single most complementary factor to any physically active individual or elite athlete.

Sports Nutrition Market Analysis:

The global sports nutrition market has gained sustainable growth owing to evolving fitness trend and growing number of non-traditional users. Consumers worldwide are adopting healthy living and following fitness trends, especially across developed markets where healthy lifestyle aspirations have become more common.

This is translating into an expanding consumer base for sports nutrition products. Furthermore, rise in health clubs and need for adequate nutritional content in food have nurtured the demand for the sports nutritional products.

By focusing on type and quantity of nutritional food intake, sport nutrition products improve the performance of athletes. Athletes and bodybuilders are the major utilizers of sport nutrition products enriched in essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation:

Sports Nutrition by Product Type:

Drinks

Sport Foods

Sport Supplements.

Sports Nutrition by End User:

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users.

Sports Nutrition by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Channel.

Sports Nutrition by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

Sports Nutrition Market: Key Players-

Leading players of the global sports nutrition market are Glanbia PLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., MusclePharm Corp, Power Bar, Inc., The Coco Cola Company, Nestle S.A, Clif Bar Company, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Ultimate Nutrition and Abbott Laboratories. Other prominent players of this market include Konzept Nutrition GmbH, SQUEEZY Sports Nutrition, BPI Sports Inc. and Body Attack Sports Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG. Among others.

