Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch: Classy, Unique, Sleek

The primary attraction of the Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch is its rich, reddish-brown tone. The pave-embellished bezel catches up almost instantly, lending eye-catching flairs, reflecting brightness in carefully scattered flashes. Together, they render the Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch an enduring yet elegant look. Its standout style restraints itself at the threshold of going over the top. It brings the Darci watch a ‘look-at-me’ flair.

The Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch is exceptionally elegant; a companion where intensity of stylistic contests almost equates the harsh wilds. It’s like battling all the enemies massed against you…no, your garb. Then you meet Darci, your helpful, exotic accessory to help you boost your stylistic edge potential.

The Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch utilizes the best grade materials the price can offer which shows off its shape, fit and finish. It doesn’t need critical care and you get plenty of scopes to wear it. It fits into just any situation, not just inside the banquet or the ball room!

The Sunray dial scatters light falling upon it. It shows just time, no date function; which proves it all the more a dress watch.

The Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch provides a boost to your apparel range, which is always a good thing for the urban battlegrounds. Alongside the embellished bezel, the links of the bracelet adds to its beauty. Had it been a rifle, it would fire a lot quicker for a larger damage output to others’ egos and styles.

The Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch is fun to wear at banquets, balls and high-teas alike, the extended droplet hour indexes with nothing in-between imparts a bare-all look that doesn’t tire the eyes. It’s an informed, stylistic edge that sets the Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch ahead of its league. It exhibits a very subtle contrast in its colors, which is another trait for the Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch to get the spotlight. A sinfully graceful mix of style and function – It’s to be found aplenty with the Darcy!

Wearing the Michael Kors Lauryn Pave Quartz Women’s Watch might be easy but not carrying the voguish attitude! But somehow, it helps you to do that. Its lusty elegance beams out a casual yet ingenious simplicity, which is absolutely charming! The Michael Kors Darci Pave Quartz MK3416 Women’s Watch is colorful simplicity given form in metal with a solid build and material quality.

Bottom line: Glam seldom accompanies the girl next door but when it does, it resembles the DARCI! The chic attitude of the Michael Kors Womens Watches never fails to show.