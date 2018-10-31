This Diwali Carnival is a buzz with festive flavours @ Logix City Center

Its that time of the year again…..when shopping takes precedence over every other form of festivity. Logix City Center gave more than one reasons to hustle over on the festive trail. One of the most exciting shopping fiestas to hit Delhi and NCR.

The most awaited Diwali Bazaar of Logix City center showcased products wide range of varied products from around 50 exhibitors showcasing Home decor, Diwali Décor, Books, Paintings, Street Food and fun games. To add to this on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, complimentary mehendi will be provided to the customers shopping for Rs 1000 and above on the 26th and 27th of October

The beautiful offerings of diyas, candles and jewellery at this mela was absolutely mesmerising and beautiful. The stalls here also had a number of home decor options and exciting food concoctions to offer.