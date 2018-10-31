Trade Facilities Services is Now Offering a Reliable Electrical Certificate for Landlord in the UK

London, UK, 26th Oct 2018 – According to the Law of United Kingdom, it is necessary for Landlords to ensure that the electrical installation in a rented property is secure when the tenants enter and maintained in a safe condition throughout its duration. To keep this thing in mind, Trade Facilities Services is now providing consistent electrical safety certificate to the landlords at a very competitive price.

Electrical inspection or testing contains a detailed examination of the installation which shall be carried out without deconstruct or with partial deconstruct as required. As a landlord, you’re gratified to ensure all electrical appliances and installations supplied are safe with the EICR. For the safety purpose, Trade Facilities Services always recommend that you should have a complete electrical inspection of your rental property carried out every 3 to 5 years. They are offering very consistent and efficient electrical certificate for landlord according to their installation.

Trade Facilities Services provide qualified and experienced electrician for all type of electrical installation that you provide to your tenants. With the ability and vast experience of Trade Facilities Services, their qualified team always tries to find out a minor defect in the electrical fitting and make it fix in a correct way. They work to reduce the risk of damage and improve business compliance through effective identification of electrical gadgets.

On completion of the electrical testing and inspection of all electrical installation, they will provide an Electrical Safety Certificate or Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR Report) that will ensure effective electrical safety to your tenants.

If you want to save your rental property from any type of electrical harms and provide complete security to your tenants, then contact Trade Facilities Services today! They will provide a high-quality electrical inspection service and offer a reliable electrical certificate for your electrical appliance. Visit the website of Trade Facilities Services or call at 02036371446.