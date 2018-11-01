Entertainment Robots Market Size, Future Industry Projections, & Forecast To 2024

The report on global Entertainment Robots Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The report on global entertainment robots market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research done by the analysts. The study extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The market size in terms of volume (units) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market driver is development of entertainment robots with high artificial intelligence (AI). The market growth might be restricted due to high R&D investments under the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Hasbro Inc., The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Sphero, WowWee Group Ltd., Aldebaran Robotics, Bluefrog Robotics, Modular Robotics, Robobuilder, Robotis Inc. and Toshiba Machines. A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

