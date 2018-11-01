Get SMPP Software And Solve All Your Issues Related To Bulk SMS Business

As we all know SMPP is a short message peer to peer protocol, that is generally used to provide data communication platform or interface to transfer the short messages between various message centers and servers. Most ordinarily SMPP utilized for sending SMS to the outer entity. It utilizes for peering SMS. It is undeniably valuable to any person who is in the telecom industry. It is particularly helpful for any person who simply requires an EMSE just to associate and send messages from any SMS aggregator. It is helpful for any aggregator who is in bulk SMS industry to create free SMSC and utilize it for Re-offering.

SMPP server & SMPP client both are the important pieces of bulk SMS platform. If you want to send SMS through SMPP interface you should have SMPP Software application. “TheSMPP” develops a smart SMPP Software on which SMPP Server will be able to communicate with SMPP Clients via SMPP protocol to send messages.

You will be facilitated in sending one single SMS or multiple SMS in the combination of TheSMPP server or TheSMPP client. TheSMPP server sent the delivery reports to SMPP clients so, therefore, there will no need to take extra action to recover the delivery reports for a message/ SMS.

Earlier we have used SMPP 3.3 version which is the oldest version that supports GSM service only. SMPP 3.4 version is our present version on which we are working. It supports GSM as well as NON-GSM technologies. Also, it supports Tx & Rx both that’s why it is Trx (transmitter & receiver).

Exclusive features of “TheSMPP” smpp software

Simple User Management

Creating and adding new SMPP clients or users has become easier like never before via TheSMPP Software which is a very user-friendly interface.so here you will be able to create and add unlimited smpp users.

1000 TPS inability

One doesn’t need to worry about the scalability because Our TheSMPP software supports up to 1000 TPS.

Queue management

you don’t need to worry about connection lost. Our SMPP Software automatically manages the SMS load queued the messages until the connectivity enables again.

Easier routing management rules

you will be able to select your own routing rules as per your clients and users requirement. As you have the option to select the route. No editing and coding is needed.

Secure IP binding is enabled

You will be facilitated with secured IP binding whether you want IP based binding or you want open binding. After binding system will get authenticate you on the basis of username and password.

DND management and blacklist management

You will get a facility to turn on and off the option of dnd and blacklist through the web interface. We also facilitate with DND dump.

Spam filtering

You will be able to define your personal spam keywords so as to avoid Spam SMS that will send through your platform.

There are many more features that are not listed in the blog if you want to know more about SMPP Software service feel free to asl at mobile:+918349217770 or you can drop a mail at ….. sales@thesmpp.com