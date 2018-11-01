Soil Treatment Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Soil Treatment Market By Function (Soil Protection & Soil Fertility), By Type (Organic Amendments, Ph. Adjusters), By Technology (Physiochemical, Biological & Thermal), By Geography – Forecast(2018 – 2023)”, the market will be driven by the demand for high quality food grains.

North America will Dominate the Soil Treatment Market

North America will dominate the Soil Treatment Market during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is due to the growing concerns about the arable land in these regions. The increasing demand for improved soil fertility and soil aeration along with the government regulations on agricultural products in North America and Europe will drive the demand for soil treatment in the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the government initiatives to support the growth of the agriculture industry will enhance the growth of soil treatment chemicals in the region.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The weed and pest control soil treatment has the largest share in the soil treatment market. It is expected to dominate the market in the next six years. Crop residue is the fastest growing segment in the organic amendments. The technological advancements along with the increasing R&D to implement low cost soil treatment techniques in growing economies will drive the demand for pest control products during the forecast period.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

• The growing population along with the increasing demand for food products will enhance the growth of pest management.

• The growth of bio agricultural market will spur the growth of soil treatment in the forecast period.

• The growing demand for soil quality will drive the demand for soil remediation technologies in the forecast period.

Key Players of the Soil Treatment Market

The key players of the soil treatment market include Agrofill S.R.L., Isagro Spa, Nbc Bird And Pest Solutions, Syngenta Ag and Wynca Chemical. Agrofill manufactures fertilizers for specialized agriculture which include floriculture, horticulture, fruit and grape growing and hydropony. Isagro deals with research and development and distribution of agro pharmaceutical products for crop protection in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. Nbc Bird And Pest Solutions provides pest and bird control services in UK. Syngenta AG has introduced a seed treatment fungicide known as SALTRO in Australia.

The Soil Treatment Market is Segmented as Below:

The growing demand for high quality food grains due to increase in population will enhance the growth of the soil treatment in the forecast period.

A. Soil Treatment Market By Function

1. Soil Protection

1.1. Weed Control

1.1.1. Glyphosate

1.1.2. Atrazine

1.1.3. Acetochlor

1.1.4. 2 ,4-D

1.1.5. Other Weed Control

2.1. Pest Control

.2.2.1. Micro Organism

.2.2.2. Macro Organism

3.1 Soil Fertility

B. Soil Treatment Market By Technology

1. Physiochemical

1.1. Soil Vapour Extraction

1.2. Solidification And Stabilization

1.3. Chemical Oxidation

1.4. Electro-Kinetic Separation

1.5. Fracturing

1.6. Soil Flushing

2. Biological Treatment

2.1. Bioventing

2.2. Enhanced Bioremediation

2.2.1. Aerobic Enhanced Bioremediation

2.2.2. Anaerobic Enhanced Bioremediation

2.2.3. White Rot Fungus

2.3. Phytoremediation

2.3.1. Enhanced Rhizosphere Biodegradation

2.3.2. Phyto Accumulation

2.3.3. Phyto Degradation

2.3.4. Phyto- Stabilization

2.4. Thermal Technology

2.4.1. Electrical Resistance Heating

2.4.2. Radio Frequency /Electromagnetic Heating

2.4.3. Hot Air/ Steam Injection

C. Soil Treatment Market By Geography(15+ countries)

D. Soil Treatment Market Entropy

E. Company Profiles

1. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

2. Agraquest Inc.

3. Agrofill S.R.L.

4. BASF SE

5. Camson Bio Technologies

6. Certis USA LLC

7. Isagro Spa

8. Jiangsu Yangong Chemical

9. Jk International LLC

10. Monsanto Company

11. Nbc Bird And Pest Solutions

12. Novozymes A/S

13. Ohp Inc.

14. Syngenta Ag

15. Terracottem Australasia Pty Ltd.

16. Terramanus Technologies LLC

17. Trapper John Inc.

18. Wynca Chemical

